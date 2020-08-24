Paso Robles Library offers film discussion: Driveways 

Paso Robles News|Monday, August 24, 2020
August 24, 2020

–The Paso Robles City Library’s new monthly film discussion series provides an opportunity to view a selected film from the library’s free hoopla digital platform then meet up on Zoom to discuss the film. On Thursday, Sept. 10, 7-8 p.m., the public is invited to discuss Driveways.

Kathy and her son, Cody, have arrived in a small New York town to clean out the home of Kathy’s sister, April, following her recent death. While Kathy is engaged in the sorting process, Cody, a sensitive boy who has trouble fitting in with his peers, befriends Del, a lonely Korean War vet, who lives next door. This friendship becomes the central relationship of the story, helping to define concepts of family, the importance of inter-generational relationships, and loneliness that resonate not only with the characters in the film, but with viewers as well. Reviewer David Fear from Rolling Stone stated, “For a movie about isolation and the risk of reaching out, it’s a generous example of how nourishing a sense of connection really is.”

Space is limited. Registration is required for each participant to receive the Zoom meeting information. This class is for ages 16+.

At this time, the Library is open Monday-Saturday 9-10 for vulnerable populations; Monday- Friday 10-7 for the general public and Saturday, 10-4 for the general public. Curbside delivery is also available. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for updates.



