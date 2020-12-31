Paso Robles News|Friday, January 1, 2021
You are here: Home » Community » Library offers hands-on craft activities
  • Follow Us!

Library offers hands-on craft activities 

Posted: 12:19 pm, December 31, 2020 by News Staff

–Life may be mostly virtual these days, but the Paso Robles City Library is still providing classes that incorporate hands-on craft activities.

Each week, craft kits are available in the Children’s Library to supplement two children’s storytime classes: Animal Tales Story Time & Craft for ages 1st-5th grades, with Miss Frances, which airs Wednesdays at 2:30 p.m. on the library’s Facebook page, and Toddler Story Time & Craft for ages 1-3 years, with Miss Cappy, which airs Fridays at 10 a.m. on the library’s Facebook page. Enjoy doing the crafts on your own or along with Miss Frances and Miss Cappy. Post a pic of your creation to the Library’s Facebook page for fun! If you miss these two classes, the videos are accessible until 5 p.m.

In addition to the storytimes that include craft activities, Try It! Tuesdays with Miss Melissa, which airs Tuesdays at 4 p.m. on Facebook, is a fun 5-minute craft for all ages using common materials usually found at home. Try It! Tuesday videos are accessible anytime.

An adult craft class is offered via Zoom once a month. Registration is required for each participant to receive Zoom meetup information and the craft materials in time for the class.

At this time, the Library is open for Grab-and-Go Service Monday-Saturday 9-10 for vulnerable populations; Monday-Friday 10-7 for the general public and Saturday 10-4 for the general public. Curbside delivery is also available. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library for updates.

 



Comments

Posted in:  Community
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.