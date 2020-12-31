Library offers hands-on craft activities

–Life may be mostly virtual these days, but the Paso Robles City Library is still providing classes that incorporate hands-on craft activities.

Each week, craft kits are available in the Children’s Library to supplement two children’s storytime classes: Animal Tales Story Time & Craft for ages 1st-5th grades, with Miss Frances, which airs Wednesdays at 2:30 p.m. on the library’s Facebook page, and Toddler Story Time & Craft for ages 1-3 years, with Miss Cappy, which airs Fridays at 10 a.m. on the library’s Facebook page. Enjoy doing the crafts on your own or along with Miss Frances and Miss Cappy. Post a pic of your creation to the Library’s Facebook page for fun! If you miss these two classes, the videos are accessible until 5 p.m.

In addition to the storytimes that include craft activities, Try It! Tuesdays with Miss Melissa, which airs Tuesdays at 4 p.m. on Facebook, is a fun 5-minute craft for all ages using common materials usually found at home. Try It! Tuesday videos are accessible anytime.

An adult craft class is offered via Zoom once a month. Registration is required for each participant to receive Zoom meetup information and the craft materials in time for the class.

At this time, the Library is open for Grab-and-Go Service Monday-Saturday 9-10 for vulnerable populations; Monday-Friday 10-7 for the general public and Saturday 10-4 for the general public. Curbside delivery is also available. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library for updates.

Share this post!

email

Related