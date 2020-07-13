Library partners with SLOLAF for virtual presentation on renter’s rights
–On Wednesday, Aug. 26, from 6-8 p.m., members of the SLO Legal Assistance Foundation will provide information on renter’s rights as part of the Paso Robles Library’s month-long Book to Action classes and events on housing insecurity. Topics will include basic landlord and tenant responsibilities, the “Warranty of Habitability,” evictions, security deposits, lease terminations, rent increases, housing discrimination, and more. Registration is required for each participant to receive the Zoom meeting information. Space is limited. This class is for ages 16+.
One of the biggest challenges faced by those with housing insecurity is a failure to be able to work with the landlord when things go wrong. Issues can include improper rent increases, improperly maintained housing, and even discrimination. If you are a renter, it is necessary to know what your rights are when occupying someone else’s property. While focusing on the tenant’s rights, this presentation would also be appropriate for landlords to attend. For more information, contact the library at 805-237-3870.
Book to Action is a program of the California Center for the Book, a program of the California Library Association, supported in whole or in part by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act, administered in California by the State Librarian.
At this time, the library is open Monday-Friday, 9-10 for vulnerable populations, 10-7 for the general public and Saturday, 9-10 for vulnerable populations, 10-4 for the general public. Curbside delivery is also available. Call the library at 805-237-3870 or visit www.prcity.com/library and the Library Facebook and Instagram sites for updates.