Library receives $5,000 donation from Wine Country Alliance

Funds to be used to augment children’s library

– The Paso Robles Library Foundation recently announced that it has been given a $5,000 donation from the Paso Robles Wine County Alliance Foundation.

The funds, generated by the organization’s Virtual Wine Country Auction, will be used to help upgrade the children’s library area. According to Youth Services Librarian Melissa Bailey, the donation will allow the library to further enhance its early learning space in the children’s library.

“As always, we are thinking about ways to inspire creativity and critical thinking through play, while encouraging the development of preliteracy skills that are so important to young children,” Bailey states.

“The PRWCA Board of Directors was happy to be able to support the Paso Robles community with dollars that were raised with the help of our local wine community,” said Joel Peterson, executive director of the Wine Country Alliance, which is a cooperative marketing alliance of local wineries, vineyards, and related businesses,

The Paso Robles Library Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves to engage the community in supporting the library through financial donations and volunteer service. Revenues generated through the foundation go toward enhanced library programs and materials, technology, and special projects. For more information on the library foundation, visit PRLibraryFoundation.com.

The library is open Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

Advertisement

Share To Social Media

Related