Library’s curbside service hours extended to provide greater access

–June 16, 2020 Beginning Monday, June 22, library patrons will be able to obtain library materials belonging to the Paso Robles City Library Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. through its popular curbside pickup service. Step-by-step instructions on how to reserve items online and arrange for pickup are available on the library’s web page. Patrons are asked to please remain in their vehicles when receiving their items. For those on foot, signage at the 10th street entrance will direct them to a pick-up location.

For curbside delivery, staff wear masks and gloves, employ physical distancing, and deliver items already bagged. However, given the nature of a shared library collection and the limited knowledge of the coronavirus, the safety of shared library materials cannot be guaranteed. During this time it is recommended that patrons consult the CDC guidelines or use the library’s eLibrary if there are concerns.

All items should be returned to the outside book drop in the library parking lot or the one at the 11th Street entrance. Staff empties the book drops daily but items are not checked in for three days (72 hours). At that time, they are removed from patrons’ accounts and made available for requests.

The Library remains closed, but staff is on-site to answer inquiries, (805) 237-3870. Visit www.prcity.com/library or the library Facebook and Instagram for updates.

