Posted: 6:18 am, January 21, 2021 by News Staff

Library’s first reading challenge of 2021 celebrates National Library Lover’s Month–Did you resolve to read more in 2021? Need a little motivation? Take the Paso Robles Library’s first reading challenge of the year. Read or listen to your favorite book(s) during the month of February and earn up to 10 fun virtual badges.

Beginning February 1, register for the Read A Book You Love Challenge at prcity.com/library, log your minutes, and check the competition weekly on the library’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

At this time, the library is open Monday-Saturday 9-10 for vulnerable populations; Monday- Friday 10-7 for the general public, and Saturday 10-4 for the general public. Curbside Service is also available. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for updates.



