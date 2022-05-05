Library’s summer reading program starts June 1

Join the library’s celebration of reading, programs, and the great outdoors

– The Paso Robles City Library invites all ages to participate in “Read Beyond the Beaten Path” during June 1-July 31 and read to win prizes. Participants need to register and log their minutes. Complete 10 hours of reading and win a goodie bag. Plus, all winners will be entered into the grand prize drawing: a camping starter kit.

In addition, the library is pleased to bring back in-person story times with Miss Frances and Miss Cappy and a variety of performers and interactive programs for children such as Zoo to You and magician Jim Wilson.

“Reading has been proven to help curb student summer learning loss and the Paso Robles City Library is committed to making continued learning during the summer months fun,” said City Librarian Angelica Fortin, “And with funding from the Library Foundation, we are excited to bring back in-person learning and engagement opportunities for readers of all ages.”

Learn more about this year’s program at prcity.com/library.

The library is open Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

Advertisement

Related