Lights of Hope to shine in Downtown City Park This holiday season

Trees will be lit to honor those affected by cancer

–This year marks the ninth annual Paso’s Lights of Hope, a special fundraising event benefitting Cancer Support Community – California Central Coast. On Friday, Nov. 27, more than 35,000 lights will turn on and shine nightly through Feb. 20, 2021.

“The lighting ceremony has been canceled due to COVID-19, but the lights will sparkle through the winter season, shining light on our mission, ‘so that no one faces cancer alone,’” said Lights of Hope Committee Chair Elena Clark. “Our hope is that the lights bring joy to the community, while honoring cancer patients, survivors, and those lost to this terrible disease.”

Eighteen trees will be lit this year, according to Clark. To date, tree sponsors include: Clark and Lacey, Niner Wine Estates, Thom Schulz in honor of Laura Coats, Radiology Associates, Coastal Radiation Oncology, and a tree sponsored in honor and remembrance of Dr. Berry Foran.

“Lights of Hope is our way of helping to beautify the city park for the holidays while also raising funds and awareness for our programs in a unique and special way,” said Clark. “We invite businesses and individuals to honor loved ones by sponsoring a bulb, a branch, or an entire tree. Support for this event enables us to continue to provide free social and emotional support services for local families touched by cancer.”

Paso’s Lights of Hope is a joint venture with the City of Paso Robles and the Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association. To sponsor a bulb, a branch, or tree and help shine the light on CSC’s mission: “so that no one faces cancer alone,” go to www.cscslo.org/Support-Our-Work/Lights-of-Hope, call (805) 238-4411, or email events@cscslo.org.

