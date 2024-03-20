Lindsey Stirling to perform in Paso Robles

Tickets for Vina Robles performance go on sale March 22

– Violinist, dancer, and entertainer Lindsey Stirling has announced her North American Duality 2024 tour, which includes a performance at Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles on July 13. The tour supports her upcoming album, Duality, set to release on June 14 via Concord Records.

Tickets for the Paso Robles performance will be available through Ticketmaster starting March 22 at 10 a.m. The tour will feature over 40 cities, including notable venues such as Radio City Music Hall in New York City, MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park in Boston, and Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado.

Canadian indie pop band Walk off the Earth and LA-based indie pop band Saint Motel will join Stirling as support acts for select dates.

VIP ticket sales will begin on March 19 at 10 a.m. local time, with CITI Cardmember presale also starting at the same time. Artist presale will begin at noon local time on March 19, followed by local presale on March 21 at 10 a.m. Public ticket sales for the Paso Robles performance will start on March 22 at 10 a.m. local time.

Duality comprises twelve songs that showcase Stirling’s musicality and knack for crafting deeply expressive melodies. The album seamlessly blends Celtic music and global influences with a unique pop sensibility.

For those interested in experiencing Lindsey Stirling’s evolving personas and distinctive looks over the years, the video for the lead single “Eye of the Untold Her” is available on YouTube:

