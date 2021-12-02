Living nativity returns to Templeton Presbyterian Church

Three day event will feature a narrator, actors and live animals

– After a one-year pandemic hiatus, Templeton Presbyterian Church will be bringing back the Living Nativity. This family tradition and holiday activity will return for all to enjoy at Templeton Presbyterian Church, on the lawn at the corner of 6th and Main in Templeton on Friday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m., Saturday Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 19 at 5:45 p.m. and 7 p.m.

A narrator, actors, and live animals—donkey, sheep, and camel—will portray the events surrounding the story about the night Jesus was born. Dress warmly and bring the whole family to see the story come to life.

For more information visit templetonpres.org or contact Pastor Roger Patton, (805) 434-1921.

