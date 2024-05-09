Local art studio relocates to Spring Street

Artsocial 805 now offers painting on pottery, new merchandise

– ArtSocial 805 is expanding its services at 631 Spring Street in Paso Robles by introducing merchandise and a paint-your-own-pottery feature.

Here are some of the exciting activities and events to look forward to:

Summer art camps for youth

Paint and sip nights for women and couples

Movie-themed paint evenings

Saturday workshops will feature calligraphy, watercolor, and more in collaboration with local artists

Friday nights will highlight local breweries, wineries, or distilleries offering beverages alongside live music and painting.

ArtSocial 805 started as a mobile art studio in 2015.

No appointments are necessary, but you can secure a spot at www.artsocial805.com. The grand opening weekend celebration will commence on Thursday, May 23, with giveaways, music, and wine tasting. Visit the website for operating hours; walk-ins are welcome.

Share To Social Media