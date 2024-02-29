Paso Robles News|Thursday, February 29, 2024
Local artist leading fused glass workshop at the library 

Posted: 6:06 am, February 29, 2024 by News Staff

– The community is invited to participate in a fused glass workshop, hosted at the Paso Robles Library Conference Room. This event is part of the National Craft Month celebration and will be led by local artist Sheri Klein.

The registration period for the workshop is from March 1 to March 9. The actual workshop is scheduled for Wednesday, Mar. 13, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Participants will have the opportunity to design their own fused glass dish, plant stakes, or suncatcher under the guidance of Klein.

Due to limited space, interested individuals are required to register in advance. The workshop is open for those aged 16 and above. To secure a spot, click here.

 

 

