Local attorney hosting free estate planning workshop

Workshop to be held at Pavillion on the Lake

– Residents of North County are invited to attend a free estate planning workshop on Wednesday, May 29. The event, scheduled to commence at 5:30 p.m., will be held at the Pavilion on the Lake.

Participants will have the opportunity to learn about estate planning from an experienced attorney and have their questions addressed. The workshop will be hosted by the Law Firm of Stephanie C. Nathaniel.

During the workshop, Nathaniel will cover various topics including the definition and distinctions between wills and trusts, as well as matters concerning guardianship for individuals with minor children. The event is open to all, including children.

Those interested in attending can register via the following link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/estate-planning-workshop-tickets-881556357797

For more information about the Law Firm of Stephanie C. Nathaniel, individuals are encouraged to visit their website at www.scnlawfirm.com.

Share To Social Media