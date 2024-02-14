Local business celebrating anniversary on Valentine’s Day

Location will have two for one draft drinks available all day

– The Backyard on Thirteenth, a family and dog friendly outdoor wine and beer garden with an onsite restaurant located in downtown Paso Robles, celebrates their 4 year anniversary today, Feb. 14, 2024.

The Backyard on Thirteenth will have two for one draft drinks available all day today.

They will also have a beer and cookie pairing, starting mid afternoon, featuring:

Firestone Walker Cali Squeeze Blood Orange (Hefeweizen) paired with a blood orange iced sugar cookie

Wild Fields Magic Swirling Sip (Scottish Ale) paired with a chewy smoked caramel cookie

Liquid Gravity Midnight Luau (Coconut Porter) paired with a chocolate coconut no bake cookie

Firestone Walker Cinnamon Dolce Nitro Stout (Milk Stout) paired with a cinnamon dulce de leche cookie

This will be the business’ third beer and cookie pairing, where Chef Mike and one of their cooks, Edith LeBoeuf, who owns Margarita Sweets, collaborate to create an amazing tasting experience.

In addition, Katie Chappell, a local singer, will perform from 5-7 p.m.

The business will continue celebrating for the remainder of the week. Bingo, a customer favorite, will take place on Thursday, February 15 from 6-8 p.m. One of their friends, best customers, and bingo players, Shiloh Hamon, will be guest calling that night. Some of their go-to spots, Jeffry’s Wine Country BBQ, Negranti Creamery, and Ziggy’s, are currently sponsoring Bingo with gift cards for prizes.

To kick off the weekend, Cloudship, a popular rock duo and Backyard favorite, will play Friday, Feb. 16 from 5-7 p.m.

“Our families have been living on the Central Coast for 45 years,” says Amy Baker, owner, “One of my favorite things about owning a business is hosting events that locals can enjoy. I also love being located downtown where we can have collaboration and build partnerships with other businesses that we respect and want to support and they feel the same about us. Our anniversary feels like the perfect time to highlight some of our team’s creativity, local breweries, food establishments, and talent, while catering to both adults and kiddos.”

Check out details on www.thebackyardpaso.com, www.facebook.com/thebackyardpaso/, or https://www.instagram.com/the_backyard_paso/

Share To Social Media