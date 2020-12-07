Local business leaders launch petition for a waiver on new Stay At Home order 

–Local business leaders this weekend drafted a petition asking California Gov. Gavin Newsom for a waiver for San Luis Obispo County on enforcing the strict new Regional Stay at Home order:

Dear Governor Newsom,

San Luis Obispo (SLO) County businesses have recently experienced unbelievable and unprecedented challenges due to the pandemic, the restrictions on business, and loss of revenue. The local businesses have complied with these restrictions and have shown extreme patience as they wait to fully reopen.

Because of our residents and business compliance, the proactive measures by our public health department, city and county leaders we have experienced very low COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths in San Luis Obispo County.

We recognize that public safety and saving lives is the priority and understand that in neighboring counties hospitals are reaching their ICU capacity.

However, currently, San Luis Obispo County has one person in ICU due to COVID-19. Our statistics and projections in SLO County do not compare to the other Southern California counties in which we have been grouped. Therefore, we respectfully ask that your office provide the opportunity for a waiver and data-based process for our county to be exempted from the Regional Stay at Home Order.

Please help us in supporting our local businesses and economy.

Thank you for your consideration.

Respectfully,