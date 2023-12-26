Local Catholic church donates to Habitat for Humanity

Donation supports housing programs

– Habitat for Humanity San Luis Obispo County has announced a gift of $1,000 from the Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church in San Luis Obispo. This investment will support the nonprofit’s Home Preservation, Affordable Housing, and Neighborhood Revitalization programs. St. Vincent de Paul recently received a donation check as well.

The Home Preservation program helps homeowners safely remain in their home by offering essential repairs, accessibility modifications, and weatherization efforts. The Affordable Housing program focuses on constructing affordable homes for local families who struggle to find suitable housing options. The Neighborhood Revitalization program aims to enhance entire communities by addressing social, economic, and environmental factors that impact housing conditions.

“We are grateful to Nativity of Our Lady for choosing Habitat SLO to be one of the recipients of this year’s Thanksgiving Outreach Offering,” said Nicholas Rasmussen, CEO of Habitat for Humanity SLO County. “Their generosity will strengthen our Home Preservation, Affordable Housing, and Neighborhood Revitalization programs, allowing us to create safe and affordable housing solutions for even more families in need. We’re honored to accompany St. Vincent de Paul in the congregation’s generous outreach to our community.”

Father Matthew Pennington, Pastor at Nativity of Our Lady, and congregation members enthusiastically welcomed Habitat SLO and St. Vincent de Paul staff members last Friday. “Every year we have a spectacular Thanksgiving day mass and in our collection we state that we are giving a portion to some worthy charities,” he said, “We have been supporting Saint Vincent de Paul and our local Food Bank because both organizations are doing such great work. This year I wanted to expand our reach and support Habitat for Humanity SLO County to bring some awareness to the amazing work they are doing every day.”

Habitat for Humanity SLO County collaborates with residents, local businesses, and organizations to implement sustainable changes that uplift neighborhoods and foster a sense of belonging. The investment from Nativity of Our Lady will help Habitat for Humanity to make a lasting impact. Pennington shared, “Our people were delighted to support Habitat SLO and gave very generously on Thanksgiving…we had our largest Thanksgiving collection ever! It was a great pleasure to encourage in a small way the significant and important work of Habitat SLO. We at Nativity of Our Lady consider ourselves a friend of Habitat for Humanity.”

Learn more about Habitat for Humanity at www.habitatslo.org. Learn more about Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church at www.nativityslo.org or call (805) 544-2357.

Share To Social Media