Local chapter of the NSDAR honors the Paso Robles Police Department 

–The El Paso de Robles chapter of the NSDAR recently gifted a pizza party to the Paso Robles Police Department. Members of the group said they wanted to thank the men and women of the Paso Robles Police department for their dedication to serving the city, especially as frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On April 14, six members of the chapter brought pizza, soda, and homemade cookies to the department for their dinner.

The six-chapter members were Regent Lisa Wood, Parliamentarian Lida Lucas, Registrar Betsy Beatty, Historian Susan Clark, Recording Secretary Linda Wood, and Chaplain Diana Brenna.

“It felt good to be able to say thank you to these men and women, yet felt so little compared to what they do for us every day they are on duty,” said Wood. Accepting the pizza on behalf of the department were sgts Lehr and Hermanson along with officer Navarro.

