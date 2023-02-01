Paso Robles News|Wednesday, February 1, 2023
Local charter school open enrollment period starts today 

Posted: 5:50 am, February 1, 2023 by News Staff

almond acres

Almond Acres Charter Academy accepting K-8 students

– Today marks the start of Almond Acres Charter Academy’s open enrollment period for the 2023-2024 school year. During this time, those interested in attending Almond Acres Charter Academy (AACA) next year are encouraged to submit a request for enrollment which can be found on the AACA website almondacres.com. Requests for K-8th grade are being accepted. Open enrollment will extend through March 30.

If at the end of the open enrollment period, there are more applicants than spaces available in any grade level, then a random, public drawing will take place in April. Requests received after March 30 will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis.

AACA is hosting campus tours and enrollment presentations in the coming months. Tours will provide the opportunity to meet with school staff and learn about AACA’s philosophy and framework.

Campus Tours & Enrollment Presentations:

  • Feb. 1 at 9 a.m.
  • Feb. 9 at 6 p.m.
  • Feb. 22 at 9 a.m.
  • March 2 at 6 p.m.
  • March 30 at 9 a.m.

 

A Spanish/English interpreter will be available at all presentations.

For more information, please visit the AACA website at www.almondacres.com or call the office
at (805) 221-8550.

Comments

