Local chef competing on Food Network’s ‘Chopped’ 

Posted: 7:22 am, February 18, 2022 by Editor Skye Pratt
local chef competes

Local chef Candice Custodio will compete for the chance to win $10,000 on a Food Network competition show.

Candice Custodio is resident chef at Kindred Oak Farms in Paso Robles

– Local chef Candice Custodio will be competing on the Food Network’s “Chopped.” Tune into the Food Network on Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. to watch. Custodio, originally from Los Angeles, is a Cal Poly graduate, class of 2011, and now a Creston resident.

Custodio recently closed her private chef business in LA and moved back to the area during the COVID-19 pandemic and purchased a home with her husband, an Atascadero local, who also attended Cal Poly. She worked at various local wineries and restaurants as a sous chef and executive chef until reconfiguring and reopening her business as a freelance chef.

Currently, Custodio is the resident chef at Kindred Oak Farms in Paso Robles in partnership with ProjectXO, a date night planning service. She also has a growing farm in Creston.

The competition will be aired on Feb 22, on the Food Network (available on Hulu and some streaming services) at 6 p.m., and the winner will be awarded 10 thousand dollars.

