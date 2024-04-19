Local chefs announced for upcoming barbecue competition

Culinary showdown will be filmed for a non-airing Food Network pilot

– Chef Tyler Florence’s Masters of Fire at Paso Wine Fest has revealed the lineup of five local chefs ready to ignite the grills for a live fire battle. On Friday, May 17, from 5 to 9 p.m., local live fire masters take center stage in a quest for the 2024 Master of Fire Paso Robles title.

After consideration of many talented chefs in the Paso Robles region, five culinary standouts have emerged as the chosen contenders for this inaugural event. Each chef brings their unique expertise and flair to the table, promising a display of culinary skills never assembled in Paso Robles wine country.

The chefs selected to participate in this fiery Paso Robles face-off are:

Chef Jeff Wiesinger – Executive Chef /Owner of Jeffry’s Wine Country BBQ A multi-award-winning chef in local culinary competitions and a beloved restauranteur in downtown Paso Robles, Chef Jeff brings over thirty years of experience, and a passion for food, wine, barbecue, and community, to this event.

Chef Justin Kingsley Hall – Chef at The Hatch Rotisserie and Bar Known for his wood-fired cuisine that captures the essence of Paso Robles, Chef Justin’s innovative approach to cooking over an open flame has earned him widespread acclaim and television appearances on shows like Chopped and Man Fire Food.

Chef Justin Monson – Executive Chef at Oak & Vine at Templeton. Chef Monson brings his culinary finesse honed through catering for media dinners and his tenure at Club 33 at Disneyland. His expertise promises to add a flavorful dimension to the competition.

Chef Saree Musick – Executive Pastry Chef at The Restaurant at Justin. Chef Saree’s renowned talent helped forge The Restaurant at Justin’s Michelin Star status. A native of Kansas, Chef Saree has a love of barbecue matched only by her acclaimed chocolate-making. She puts her decades of expertise and craftsmanship to the test in the competition.

Chef Spencer Johnston – Estate Executive Chef at DAOU Vineyards. Chef Johnston blends homegrown ingredients with Lebanese and Mediterranean influences that reflect the Daou family’s heritage. Drawing upon the various European and Asian cultures that have come to shape California’s Central Coast paired with his focus on open-fire cooking, Chef Johnston aims to dazzle on stage.

Event attendees will sample the competitors’ culinary creations and cast their vote for the winner alongside a panel of judges. In addition to bragging rights, the winning chef receives a $5,000 cash prize, a plaque to commemorate their victory, and a chance to advance to the National Masters of Fire Finale where they face winners from the other Masters of Fire events and a chance to win $25,000.

Masters of Fire at Paso Wine Fest offers not only a friendly live-fire cooking competition and all-you-can-eat barbecue experience but also the opportunity to sample wines from some of Paso Robles wine country’s notable wineries, including Barton Family Wines, Calcareous Vineyard, Caliza Winery, Cass Winery, Daou Family Estates, Hope Family Wines, J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines, Justin Vineyards & Winery, La Perdignus, McPrice Myers Wines, My Favorite Neighbor, Sextant Wines, and Turley Wine Cellars.

This culinary showdown will be filmed for a non-airing Food Network pilot, paving the way for a potential television competition series by the same name.

Learn more and get tickets at www.pasowine.com.

