Local church moving Easter sunrise services indoors

Rain in the forecast

– For the first time in its 18-year history, Highlands Church in Paso Robles is moving its Easter Sunrise services indoors. The usual service times of 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. will remain, but an extra service at 7:30 a.m. is being added to help accommodate the anticipated large number of attendees. Kids Ministry will be available at the 9 and 11 services only.

“Having our Sunrise Services inside has given us an opportunity to be more creative than ever,” said James Baird, lead pastor at Highlands Church. “We have expanded our seating, done everything short of tearing out walls in the church, and added a third service in order to make sure there’s room for every person who wants to come.”

Some local companies have also joined in the efforts. Jones Roasting Company has donated coffee, Honey Hut has donated porta-potties and the Army Recruitment office is helping with set-up. “In a sense, the whole city is coming together to make this happen,” said Baird. “Going inside will allow us to do special things with video, lights, special effects, and sound improvements that just wouldn’t have been possible otherwise. We think this is going to be an amazing Easter experience that people won’t forget!”

Highlands Church is located at 215 Oak Hill Rd. in Paso Robles.

