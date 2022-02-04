Local consignment shop owner charged with embezzlement

Andrea Ruth Bowengardner was the former owner of the San Luis Obispo consignment store Timeless Treasures

– San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced this week that felony embezzlement charges have been filed against Andrea Ruth Bowengardner, 51, former owner of the San Luis Obispo consignment store Timeless Treasures. Ten counts of embezzlement have been charged on behalf of 58 consignors who entrusted to Bowengardner antiques, art, furniture, and other items for her to sell.

The felony complaint alleges that the consigned items were sold by Bowengardner, but the owners were not paid. The offenses were alleged to have occurred during two primary periods of time when the items were sold. Some items were sold at an auction in May 2019 and others were sold between Dec. 2018 and June 2019.

The charges were filed in court on Feb. 2, 2022, and an arrest warrant was issued at that time. Soon after, the defendant posted a $20,000 bail bond and is currently out of custody. The case is set for arraignment in Department 3 of the Superior Court on Feb. 23, 2022.

This case was investigated by the District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation, Financial Crimes Unit, and is being prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Mike Frye who is assigned to the Special Prosecutions Unit that includes major fraud and public integrity.

