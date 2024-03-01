Local country music artist releases new single

Luton is also a full-time worship leader at Highlands Church in Paso Robles

– Local musician Bill Luton has released a new country single, “Love The Sky I’m Under.” The song, with a positive summer vibe, highlights Luton’s engaging vocal style and acoustic/Americana roots.

It’s available now on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/1QdcXlQ3uBmsJr5lqdRuc7

Having released 13 songs since 2018, Luton, who has toured the United States, Canada, and Africa, including headlining a Ugandan music award show in 2023, presents his first country crossover release. With growing streaming numbers in various cities and countries, this release aims to introduce more audiences to his music, according to Luton.

The single was produced by Caleb Gilbreath, written by Bill Luton, and recorded at Battery Life Studios in Nashville, Tenn. Frank Gagliardi of The Fuselage in Nashville, Tenn., handled the mastering. Notable musicians on the track include Kyle Whalum on bass, Caleb Gilbreath on drums, Tim Galloway on guitars, and Alex Wright on keys.

Luton, who moved to Paso Robles from the Seattle area in June with his young family, originally hails from the northeast North Carolina coast. Settling in Paso, he released the song “Joy Like That” at Christmas, raising over $20,000 for Highlands Church programs. Luton is a full-time worship leader at Highlands and an advanced law student, and says he plans to practice law in Paso after obtaining his license in 2025.

“I feel like the luckiest guy in the world to have an all-star team like this one on this track, and I can’t think of a better way to say ‘hello’ to Paso Robles and SLO Cal than with this song,” Luton stated, “It really leans into the things that make me similar to the folks here in Paso. The people here remind me of my North Carolina roots, and that’s a feeling that’ll make you want to sing along to this summer tune.”

