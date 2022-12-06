Local couple launches in-home senior care business

‘Seniors Helping Seniors’ Paso Robles location part of international franchise

– Ron and Maria Torres of Paso Robles have both been in industries that allowed them to help and serve people for most of their careers. Both have been in their respective fields for over two decades, Ron in human resources and Maria as a Physician Associate in the medical field. When Ron decided to make a change in his career path, the couple started looking for business opportunities where they could continue to help and serve people in their community.

Now, he’s launching his own Seniors Helping Seniors business to help fill the gap and bring care and companionship to all of SLO County. In addition to providing in-home care for local seniors, Torres decided to open Seniors Helping Seniors in order to provide job opportunities to a sector of the labor market that is typically overlooked: seniors themselves.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring this much-needed service to our community,” said Torres. “We are serving a population that is growing dramatically. Not only is Seniors Helping Seniors going to provide the very best in-home care, but it is also going to allow senior caregivers the opportunity to accomplish more than they thought possible.”

The in-home senior care industry has seen unprecedented growth in recent years, according to Torres, as the baby-boomer generation has reached the phase in life where these services have become necessary. An estimated 10,000 baby boomers turn 65 years old every day, and by 2050, nearly 20% of the U.S. population will be age 65 and older. According to the National Council on Aging, 90% of those seniors say they plan to remain in their homes for the next 5 to 10 years. With more than 400 nursing homes projected to close in 2022 based on money and staffing issues, and the U.S. home care market expected to grow to $225 billion by 2024, in-home senior care companies across the country are pushing to meet the demand.

Further differentiating the Seniors Helping Seniors franchise from other brands in the eldercare space is its commitment to hiring senior caregivers, which provides employment opportunities for retirees and better cultivates meaningful relationships between caregivers and care receivers. Retired seniors have the opportunity to have a flexible schedule, earn extra income, and lend a hand with a fellow senior’s daily living needs.

About the Seniors Helping Seniors franchise

The Seniors Helping Seniors franchise system was founded by the husband-and-wife duo Kiran and Philip Yocom. Kiran, who grew up in India, later worked to advance humanitarian efforts alongside Mother Teresa. After moving to the U.S. in 1995 and marrying her husband Philip, the Yocoms felt “called to provide loving care to seniors and to cultivate an exchange of gifts at every generational level.”

Together, the Yocoms founded Seniors Helping Seniors in-home services in 1998, opening the brand up to franchising in 2006. Seniors Helping Seniors locations stand apart from competitors as the only company that prioritizes hiring active seniors to provide care services to their less-active counterparts. Seniors Helping Seniors service aligns caregivers and care recipients based on the abilities and needs of both by offering a wide range of care services. Its network has grown to 100 franchise partners in 30-plus states and international markets.

For more information visit https://seniorshelpingseniors.com/.

