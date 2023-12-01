Local couple opens Black Market Cheese Company

Cheese tastings and farm tours are available

– Local couple Evan and Kristy Bishop officially opened Black Market Cheese Company for public tastings on Sept. 29. Cheese tastings from sheep and goat herds located right on the Paso Robles farm offers guests a chance to learn more about the cheese making process.

“We are farmstead cheese makers with a focus on French style old world cheeses. We raise sheep and goats for this purpose and supplement with cow’s milk when our flock is dry. We offer farm tours and cheese tastings on property as well as charcuterie boards that folks can enjoy here or pick up to enjoy elsewhere,” said the Bishops, who have a mix of East Friesian sheep and Nubian goats on the farm.

Just a few popular cheeses include the Cloud 9, a cheese similar to Brie, and the Stinky Zephyr, which the Bishops compare to similar cheeses like Italian taleggio and French epoisses. Re:find, a Paso Robles based distillery, provides vodka that is used for the cheese brine wash.

“[On tours] guests are able to meet our flock, get in some sheep and goats cuddles and then come up to the farm store to enjoy a tasting of three of our cheeses. Guests are welcome to spend as much time as they want on the farm,” said the Bishops, adding that the farm tours run from Friday to Monday from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., where the general tastings are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on those days.

In addition to the tasting experience, there is a bed and breakfast on the farm property named Réves de Moutons where guests can enjoy the countryside, the flock of sheep and goats, and a firepit. The Bishops said that “this world is so busy and we often forget to stop and be. We want our guests to be able to do just that. Be.” Information about booking can be found here.

“We think Paso Robles is a pretty magical place and feel very fortunate to call it home. We love sharing our little slice of heaven whether that’s by welcoming folks to the property for a cheese tasting or for a stay, we want to share our beautiful place,” the Bishops said.

For more information about Black Market Cheese Company, visit here.