Local DAR group helping honor veterans with Wreaths across America

–The local La Cuesta Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently announced it is supporting Wreaths across America as a DAR Service for Veterans project. The chapter is officially enrolled in Wreaths across America sponsoring Arroyo Grande Cemetery.

The goal is to place a holiday wreath on every veteran’s grave throughout the country on Dec. 19 to, “remember the fallen, honor those who serve, and teach our children the value of freedom.”

Members laid the wreaths, speaking the names of the veterans as they honored their service. This will be an ongoing service project.

La Cuesta Chapter of NSDAR is an active chapter honoring the ancestors who fought for their independence. The chapter will celebrate 70 years of service in SLO County on Jan. 19, 2021. The chapter promotes historic preservation, education, and patriotism, through volunteer service in local communities.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is a nonprofit, nonpolitical women’s service organization with more than one million members who have joined the organization since its founding in 1890. Any woman 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background, who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution is eligible for membership.

To learn more about the work of today’s DAR, visit www.DAR.org or connect with DAR on social media at facebook.com/TodaysDAR, twitter.com/TodaysDAR and youtube.com/TodaysDAR.

