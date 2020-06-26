Local deputies locate state prison escapee

–On Thursday at approximately 8:30 a.m., a San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Deputy, on routine patrol in Los Osos, observed a vehicle parked in the 2000 Block of Turri Road. An investigation by the deputy revealed the vehicle was stolen and was associated with Edgar Delgado, a prison inmate who had escaped from the Salinas Valley State Prison in Soledad on Tuesday. The vehicle was found to be unoccupied and deputies conducted a search of the area for Delgado but were unable to locate him at the time.

Officers from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Fugitive Apprehension Team, and deputies from San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office began a joint investigation to locate Delgado, who was believed to still be in San Luis Obispo County.

On Friday, at approximately 1:57 p.m. officers of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Fugitive Apprehension Team, and deputies from the San Luis Obispo County Gang Task Force were conducting a surveillance operation in a restaurant parking lot in the 500 Block of Tefft Street in Nipomo when they observed a subject matching Delgado’s description. Investigators contacted the subject and he was identified as Edgar Delgado, the escaped prison inmate. Delgado was taken into custody without incident by CDCR officers and returned to state prison

Follow-up investigation into the stolen vehicle revealed that there were numerous tools also stolen out of the vehicle. Investigators from CDCR and San Luis Obispo County Gang Task Force were able to recover those stolen tools at a residence in Los Osos for return to their owner.

