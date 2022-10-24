Police detective to discuss new immersive VR therapy at panel

New virtual reality therapy aims to reduce anxiety and depression that come with being in law enforcement

– This Thursday at the Alexandria City Police Department, Virginia, founder of XR Health Eran Orr, Detective Elizabeth Place from the Paso Robles Police Department, and president of the Alliance for Safe Traffic Stops Jackie Carter, will be participating in a panel discussion and providing live demos of the virtual reality mental health therapy that has proven to be a successful, immersive, and private tool for law enforcement.

Place participated in a use case study to prove the effectiveness of XRHealth, and she will be giving her testimony. Her therapist will also be attending to provide a therapeutic analysis. Law enforcement from Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and Washington DC.

According to Carter:

Police officers report higher rates of depression, anxiety, and PTSD;

More police officers die by suicide than in the line of duty;

Productivity is negatively affected by poor mental health;

Most law enforcement officers do not seek care for mental health issues;

Despite lack of treatment, mental health illnesses are prevalent among those with law enforcement jobs.

“XRHealth is a private and immersive therapy done through VR that has helped me with the anxiety and depression that comes with being a detective,” said Place, “I am very grateful to have been selected for the Use Case, and I will continue to use XRHealth going forward.”

