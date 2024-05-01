Local distillery secures double gold award at world competition

– Tin City Distillery recently achieved success at The Tasting Alliance’s San Francisco World Spirits Competition. The distillery secured the double gold award, marking it among the pioneering non-wine winners from the Central Coast.

At the competition, the distillery’s flagship product, Chocolate Love, received a score of 96, earning it the Double Gold distinction. The Premium Gin also received recognition with a Gold Medal and a score of 94. Chocolate Love is now eligible for the prestigious Best in Class competition.

Mike Blash, partner at Tin City Distillery, expressed gratitude for the recognition and acknowledged the support from partners and customers,” “We are honored to be recognized by such a renowned international spirits competition. Cheers to our partners and staff for this accomplishment. We are truly humbled by the recognition and grateful for the support of our loyal customers who appreciate the craftsmanship and dedication that goes into creating our spirits.”

In addition to their spirits accolades, the distillery’s Tin City Lemonade Cocktail received a Silver Medal at the San Francisco Ready-To-Drink Competition.

For more information, visit https://www.tincitydistillery.com/.

