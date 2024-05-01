Local dog rescue celebrates two-year anniversary

Novy’s Ark Dog Rescue & Adoption opened in Atascadero in April of 2022

– Atascadero-based dog rescue Novy’s Ark Dog Rescue & Adoption has announced that it is celebrating two years in operation. Since opening in April 2022, Novy’s Ark has rescued and rehomed over 140 dogs. Each dog was rescued from a high-risk setting, sheltered in a loving environment as part of the family, and eventually placed in their forever home.

As Novy’s Ark begins a third year in operation, there is a continued effort to engage Central Coast dog lovers in the mission. Opportunities to support Novy’s Ark include:

Meet the dogs – The public is invited to join these family-friendly monthly events hosted by generous local venues. Rescue dogs receive much-needed socialization and potential adopters have a chance to find a new furry family member. Attendees can look forward to a relaxed experience at a favorite location, as well as plenty of adorable dogs.

The public is invited to join these family-friendly monthly events hosted by generous local venues. Rescue dogs receive much-needed socialization and potential adopters have a chance to find a new furry family member. Attendees can look forward to a relaxed experience at a favorite location, as well as plenty of adorable dogs. Dog sponsorship – Novy’s Ark is building a dog sponsorship program, open to companies and individuals. Sponsorship comes with perks, including naming the dog and being recognized as a rock star supporter on Novy’s Ark’s social media and website. When a dog receives sponsorship, it changes their life and the lives of other dogs in desperate situations.

Novy’s Ark is building a dog sponsorship program, open to companies and individuals. Sponsorship comes with perks, including naming the dog and being recognized as a rock star supporter on Novy’s Ark’s social media and website. When a dog receives sponsorship, it changes their life and the lives of other dogs in desperate situations. Foster homes – Novy’s Ark continues the search for dog lovers willing to open their homes to a temporary foster dog. Foster homes give dogs a chance to experience life and love in a whole new way, helping prepare them for life with their eventual family. For a small rescue such as Novy’s Ark, foster homes have a massive impact on the number of dogs that can be helped.

Support from the local community is vital to Novy’s Ark’s work helping dogs at risk of euthanasia instead live happily in their forever homes. Visit www.novysark.org for more information or to donate.

Share To Social Media