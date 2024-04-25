Local Edward Jones financial advisor earns new designation

– Financial advisor Natali Sanchez, based in Atascadero, has earned the Certified Private Wealth Advisor, or CPWA, designation through the Investments & Wealth Institute, following coursework provided by the Yale School of Management.

The CPWAR designation study topics, aimed at addressing the needs of high-net-worth individuals, cover wealth strategies such as tax-sensitive investment strategies, portfolio management, risk, and asset management. Additionally, the coursework delves into legacy strategies encompassing estate considerations, wealth transfer, charitable giving, and endowments. Human dynamics, including ethics, applied behavioral finance, and navigating family dynamics, are also emphasized. Client-specific needs, particularly those of business owners, executives, and retirees, are a significant focus of the program.

Edward Jones, a prominent financial services firm in the United States and Canada, employs over 19,000 financial advisors serving more than eight million clients. As of December 2023, the firm manages a total of $1.9 trillion in client assets. With approximately 54,000 associates and branch presence in 68% of U.S. counties and most Canadian provinces and territories, the firm is dedicated to helping individuals achieve their financial goals.

The Edward Jones website is available at edwardjones.com, and its recruiting website can be found at careers.edwardjones.com.

Sanchez’s office is located at 7305 Morro Rd., Atascadero.

