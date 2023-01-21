Local elementary school to take part in ‘kindness challenge’

Students will join over 18 million youth in 115 countries to help create a kinder world

– Winifred Pifer Elementary will participate in the 12th annual Great Kindness Challenge next week, and they are inviting the community to both join in and cheer them on.

The Great Kindness Challenge, presented by the global nonprofit Kids for Peace, was launched with three Carlsbad, California schools in 2012 to address bullying and foster connection, inclusion, and compassion. The annual program has multiplied in enrollment yearly, having grown to over 18 million students in 36,000 schools, reaching across all 50 states and 115 countries.

“We are truly grateful for all educators who not only ensure safe school environments but are also committed to creating school cultures that promote equity, community, empathy, and social-emotional wellness,” Jill McManigal, co-founder and executive director of Kids for Peace, says, “The Great Kindness Challenge provides educators and students the tools, opportunity, and encouragement to actively create a positive, respectful and inclusive school culture for all.”

Schools and students are drawn to the program for its positive and proactive approach to creating kinder school climates through a checklist of intentional acts of kindness. The checklist will be distributed to students at the beginning of The Great Kindness Challenge week. Students will be encouraged to complete each kind act over the course of the week, as well as take part in additional community-building events and global service projects. Winifred Pifer Elementary will amplify the experience by hosting a welcome rally, collaborating with Paso Robles High School, having lunchtime events, and working collectively to spread kindness to each other, our school, and our community.

Some of the items on the checklist are: smile at 25 people, help your teacher with a needed task, read a book to a younger student and sit with a new group of kids at lunch.

Schools and families may get involved by signing up here: http://greatkindnesschallenge.org.

For more information about the challenge at Winifred Pifer Elementary, contact Holly Moore at (805) 769-1300.

