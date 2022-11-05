Local elementary schools recognized by state coalition

Approach seeks to improve outcomes for all students, including those with disabilities, from underrepresented groups

– Glen Speck and Pat Butler Elementary schools are being recognized for their successful Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) implementation at the “PLATINUM” level. The schools are recipients of the California PBIS Coalition’s System of Recognition, which reflects excellence in implementing the core features of PBIS.

PBIS is a multi-tiered approach to improve social, emotional, and academic outcomes for all students, including students with disabilities and students from underrepresented groups.

The California PBIS Coalitions thanked all 1,397 schools that applied for the prestigious award. The coalition celebrated all recipients of PBIS awards during their seventh-annual conference, the first week of October.

To acknowledge this honor, both school names will be displayed on the California PBIS Coalition website.

Advertisement

Share To Social Media