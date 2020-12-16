Local engineering firm wins award for Templeton water main project

–Local engineering firm MKN and Associates, Inc was awarded the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) Merit Award for engineering design and construction management of Templeton Community Services District’s Eastside Force Main Project.

The TCSD hired MKN and Associates, Inc. to provide professional engineering design and construction management services for the district’s Eastside Force Main Project, which was completed in October 2019. The project redirected all east side flows to the Meadowbrook Wastewater Treatment Plant which increased the amount of wastewater the district could discharge to the underflow, thereby increasing the amount the district can divert at its downstream wells by an additional 242 acre-feet per year.

MKN worked closely with Templeton CSD staff to evaluate potential force main alignments, installation techniques, and new lift station locations to redirect flows from the connection point with the City of Paso Robles’ wastewater collection system to Templeton CSD’s Meadowbrook Wastewater Treatment Plant. The design included two new lift stations, upgrading an existing lift station, and over 3 miles of new sewer pipeline.

“At 5.7 million dollars the ESFM project was the largest and most expensive capital improvement project the district had undertaken to date,” said District Engineer Mayer, “MKN provided valuable input throughout the project and their recommendation to use horizontal directional drilling (HDD) instead of open trench construction meant less traffic disruption, and ultimately lower construction costs, resulting in the project coming in on budget.”

American engineering firms entered their most innovative and complex projects and studies in competitions conducted by state member organizations. Projects from all across the state were rated on the basis of uniqueness and/or innovative application of new or existing techniques; future value to, and enhancing public awareness/ enthusiasm for the engineering profession; social, economic, and sustainable development considerations; complexity; and successful fulfillment of client/owner’s needs, including schedule and budget.

The American Council of Engineering Companies is the oldest and largest business association of engineering companies. MKN and the district will be recognized for their project on Feb. 4, 2021 at the Virtual Engineering Excellence Awards Celebration. All proceeds from the celebration will benefit the ACEC Scholarship Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

For more information, please call District Engineer Tina Mayer at (805) 434-4915 or Mike Nunley, PE at (805) 904-6530, ext. 102.

