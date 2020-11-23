Farmers donate to food bank in honor of Hugh Pitts

–Local farmers donated turkeys and fresh produce to the San Luis Obispo County Food Bank Friday morning at the San Luis Obispo Food 4 Less.

The donation continued the legacy of long-time Farm Bureau Board Member and North County community leader Hugh Pitts.

Pitts would donate a pallet of turkeys to the Food Bank every year. It was one of the many selfless acts of service Hugh led before his passing in 2018, and this year the Farm Bureau brought this tradition back in his honor.

