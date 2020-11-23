Paso Robles News|Monday, November 23, 2020
Farmers donate to food bank in honor of Hugh Pitts 

Posted: 6:25 am, November 23, 2020 by News Staff

–Local farmers donated turkeys and fresh produce to the San Luis Obispo County Food Bank Friday morning at the San Luis Obispo Food 4 Less.

The donation continued the legacy of long-time Farm Bureau Board Member and North County community leader Hugh Pitts.

Pitts would donate a pallet of turkeys to the Food Bank every year. It was one of the many selfless acts of service Hugh led before his passing in 2018, and this year the Farm Bureau brought this tradition back in his honor.



Posted in:  Community
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.