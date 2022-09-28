Local favorite Señor Sancho’s closes its doors

Owner announces sale to local restaurant company

– On Sept. 24, Señor Sancho’s closed its doors after 30 years of serving the community with popular Mexican dishes, huge margaritas, and friendly service. Owner Carlos Leyva announced through a Facebook post that the restaurant was purchased by new owners while thanking the community for decades of support.

“What a wild ride the last 32 years have been. I am so grateful that I have been able to create a ‘second home’ for so many awesome customers in this great community. It’s also been my second home as well…No matter how great or how challenging life is at any certain time, there has always been this special place of fun, excitement, great food, drinks, music, strange decorations on and on and most of all amazing customers and employees at Señor Sancho’s to make you happy,” wrote Leyva in the Facebook post.

Leyva noted that Señor Sancho’s was sold to a “very progressive group with multiple restaurants locally,” who will continue to build a sense of community through future restaurants in the building.

“I’ve always wanted the best for and from employees and the best for my customers. My time of creating that and actively participating has come to an end. I pass the torch knowing something special continues the legacy on Creston Road,” Leyva wrote.

