Local florist releases special ‘Designer’s Choice’ Mother’s Day collection

Options allow customers to celebrate every mom’s unique style

– The Floral Parlor, an independent florist located in downtown Paso Robles, is introducing a Designer’s Choice collection this Mother’s Day, departing from traditional pre-set arrangements.

Founder and designer Sunny Sheldrake emphasized the shop’s unique approach, stating, “We’re not your grandma’s florist. We’re an independent haven where creativity thrives, and each floral design tells a unique story.” The collection offers curated styles, aiming to reflect recipients’ preferences.

“Mother’s Day is a time to celebrate the unique bond between mothers and their loved ones,” says Sheldrake, “With our Designer’s Choice options, we’re empowering our customers to express that love in a truly personalized way. By offering a range of styles, we’re ensuring that every mom feels seen and cherished on her special day.”

For more information about The Floral Parlor and its Designer’s Choice collection, visit the shop in downtown Paso Robles, located at 1321 Spring St #101, across from Boot Barn, or online at thefloralparlor.com.

