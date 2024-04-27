Paso Robles News|Sunday, April 28, 2024
You are here: Home » Business » Local florist releases special ‘Designer’s Choice’ Mother’s Day collection
  • Follow Us!

Local florist releases special ‘Designer’s Choice’ Mother’s Day collection 

Posted: 7:06 am, April 27, 2024 by News Staff
founder Sunny Sheldrake of The Floral Parlor

Founder Sunny Sheldrake.

Options allow customers to celebrate every mom’s unique style

– The Floral Parlor, an independent florist located in downtown Paso Robles, is introducing a Designer’s Choice collection this Mother’s Day, departing from traditional pre-set arrangements.

Founder and designer Sunny Sheldrake emphasized the shop’s unique approach, stating, “We’re not your grandma’s florist. We’re an independent haven where creativity thrives, and each floral design tells a unique story.” The collection offers curated styles, aiming to reflect recipients’ preferences. Local independent florist releases special Mother's Day collection

“Mother’s Day is a time to celebrate the unique bond between mothers and their loved ones,” says Sheldrake, “With our Designer’s Choice options, we’re empowering our customers to express that love in a truly personalized way. By offering a range of styles, we’re ensuring that every mom feels seen and cherished on her special day.”

For more information about The Floral Parlor and its Designer’s Choice collection, visit the shop in downtown Paso Robles, located at 1321 Spring St #101, across from Boot Barn, or online at thefloralparlor.com.

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Business
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.