Local garden education nonprofit hosting virtual fundraising event 

Fundraising event concludes on Giving Tuesday

– Local nonprofit One Cool Earth is gearing up for its fifth annual Rooted In Community fundraiser, scheduled to launch on Nov. 7. This virtual fundraising event will extend over three weeks, concluding on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 28, and aims to raise $22,000. All proceeds from this initiative will directly support local youth’s access to hands-on science education in their 25 partner schools. The organization is actively seeking community partners and local businesses interested in supporting its mission.

One Cool Earth’s school garden program serves the purpose of engaging all students in experiential learning and connecting local schools with their surrounding communities. The funds generated from the Rooted In Community fundraiser will contribute to One Cool Earth’s overarching goal of fostering environmentally conscious students with a keen interest in science and a deep understanding of their natural surroundings. Students in partner schools actively participate in outdoor classrooms, immersing themselves in hands-on activities like cultivating food for their campuses and observing the workings of nature.

As a nonprofit organization, One Cool Earth relies on support from local individuals, businesses, and governmental donors to finance their educational programs for students in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties. To learn more visit onecoolearth.org/donatetoday.

