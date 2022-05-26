Local Girl Scouts partner with Cal Poly to host Lego Robot Build Day

Regional Girl Scouts convene for day of learning in San Luis Obispo

– Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast recently partnered with the Cal Poly San Luis Obispo Engineering Department to build a life-sized functional Lego robot. On Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m., girls were welcomed to work with engineers at Santa Rosa Park in San Luis Obispo.

At the event, local Girl Scouts were able to help put together the Lego portion of the robot as well as its robotic arm. There were stations set up around the park where Girl Scouts were able to build parts for the robot. Each table had instructions on how the parts should be built. Cal Poly engineering students worked on the robot’s face which features an iPad programmed to interact with Girl Scouts and move the arm and hand to give the Girl Scout sign. The complete robot will proudly be displayed in one of the GSCCC retail/program centers.

GSCCC Board Member and Cal Poly Engineering Dean Amy Fleischer was also present at the event. Fleischer, a third-generation Girl Scout, joined the Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast board in 2019. Her involvement at a board level came after the Girl Scouts of the USA announced an enhanced focus on science, technology, engineering and mathematics, or STEM.

By hosting this hands-on activity, girls were able to get a taste of what it is like to be an engineer. Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast allows girls to explore their passions as they prepare themselves for the future. This learn-by-doing event was both fun and educational for all girls in attendance.

Girl Scouts helps foster a life-long passion for STEM and inquiry-based learning as girls engage in cooperative partnerships; working together to solve problems, conduct experiments, plan, and implement projects. Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast introduces girls of all ages to how they can use STEM to help make the world a better place by doing activities like this.

About Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast

Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast serves over 8,800 girls across six counties. Girls participate in troops, individual projects, council events, day camps, resident camps and more. A variety of leadership, outdoor skills, and Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) based programs and events provide girls with opportunities to learn and explore in fun and informative ways. To join or volunteer in Santa Cruz, San Benito, Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, or Ventura County, visit: girlscoutsccc.org.

