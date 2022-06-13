Local graduate awarded scholarship for resilience

Yael Sanchez of Paso Robles among four high school graduates honored in California

– SafeLaunch recently presented $1000 awards to four 2022 California high school graduates who demonstrated “determination and resilience by overcoming challenges that no one should endure.” The 2022 recipients are Yael Sanchez of Paso Robles, Michaela Garcia of Seaside, Victor Villa of El Centro, and Jacob Olaguez of Highland. The presentations were made in collaboration with the California Association of Supervisors of Student Welfare and Attendance Scholarship programs.

SafeLaunch holds that youth who overcome substance use challenges, whether their own or a family member’s, deserve community recognition and financial support. “Youth have a right to grow up unhindered by substance use in their family and community,” SafeLaunch Co-founder Janet Rowse states, “And they all need a caring adult to guide them. When these needs aren’t met, the responsibility lies with all of us.” Co-founder and retired Navy Commander Ron Cuff adds, “Each community is like an aircraft carrier where no pilot is safely launched without the ship’s entire crew focused on that goal. Society’s critical mission is to launch our youth into adulthood unencumbered by drugs and alcohol.”

Substance use disorder and addiction took the lives of 107,000 Americans last year by overdose alone, according to SafeLaunch. Because nine out of ten people with substance use disorder began using substances before age 18, addiction is known as a preventable pediatric-onset disease.

About SafeLaunch

The SafeLaunch mission is to prevent adolescent exposure to alcohol and other drugs known to cause substance use disorder and addiction. With donor support, SafeLaunch provides parents and community leaders with the information they need to prevent youth drug and alcohol use. Learn more at www.safelaunch.org.

