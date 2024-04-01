Local horse sanctuary unveils new immersive tour experience

Ranch offering new event series, Ranch Tours + Lunch

– Flag Ranch, a local non-profit dedicated to horse welfare, introduced a new event series, Ranch Tours + Lunch, aimed at tourists and locals alike. Flag Ranch serves as a sanctuary for horses at risk of euthanasia, providing both care for the animals and experiential learning opportunities for humans.

Visitors can ‘do good’ while learning and having fun touring the grounds with co-founder Kimberly Carlisle, who will share the sanctuary’s mission and philosophy. Participants will meet the 50+ horse herd and enjoy a plant-based lunch prepared by Cate Collings, a Templeton-based cardiologist and Culinary Medicine practitioner. Wine from local partners like Royal Nonesuch Farm, The Blending Lab, and Tribeca Wine Collective will also be served.

The Ranch Tour + Lunch events are suitable for individuals, friend groups, and families. Dates for this year include May 18, June 22, Aug. 10, and Sept. 7. Reservations are required, with a fee of $75 per person and a maximum of eight people per party. Interested individuals can reserve their spot via email.

“We invite people to visit the ranch, to come home. To rest. To rediscover themselves, their purpose and their creativity. To heal. To reconnect with their inherent bond to nature and to rediscover the miracle of the natural world. To learn to live, lead and communicate the horses’ way, one human at a time,” said Carlisle.

In addition to the Ranch Tours + Lunch, Flag Ranch offers various events and opportunities for involvement, including private equine-guided retreats, mother and daughter equine-guided celebrations, regular ranch tours, and volunteer workdays.

Flag Ranch is a horse and human collaboration that takes in horses from race tracks and wild mustangs, offering them a safe and loving home. Beyond horse care, the sanctuary provides individuals and groups with opportunities for self-awareness, empowerment, and leadership development through immersive experiences with the horses.

For more information, visit flagranch.org.

