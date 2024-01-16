Local hospital appoints new CEO

Eleze Armstrong transitions to new role after serving as the CEO of Tenet Health’s Doctors Hospital of Manteca for the past two years

– Twin Cities Community Hospital, under the umbrella of Tenet Health Central Coast, announces the appointment of Eleze Armstrong as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective Jan. 15, 2024.

Mark Lisa, CEO of Tenet Health Central Coast, expressed enthusiasm about Armstrong’s return, stating, “I am delighted to welcome back a dynamic and skilled leader in Eleze to Tenet Health Central Coast, this time as the CEO of Twin Cities Community Hospital.” Lisa highlighted the hospital’s extensive service area, spanning from Ragged Point and Cholame in the north to Santa Margarita and Morro Bay in the south, emphasizing the significance of having a leader of Armstrong’s caliber.

Eleze Armstrong transitions to Twin Cities after serving as the CEO of Tenet Health’s Doctors Hospital of Manteca for the past two years. Her previous roles include chief operating officer at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center from 2018 to 2021 and Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) at Twin Cities. Armstrong’s history with Twin Cities dates back to 2010, starting as the director of imaging and cardiovascular services, then progressing to the role of market director of neuroscience services before assuming the position of CSO.

“I really feel that this is the perfect situation to hit the ground running, and I embrace the challenges, responsibilities – and possibilities – that make Twin Cities a true community hospital,” Armstrong stated, “In addition to my experience at both of Tenet Health Central Coast’s hospitals, I cherish my close family ties and friendships on the Central Coast. Indeed, it’s a very special opportunity to come home.”

Armstrong, a Tenet Leadership Academy graduate, holds a bachelor of arts in healthcare administration from the University of Ottawa in Kansas and a master’s in healthcare administration from Grand Canyon University in Arizona. Additionally, she is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

