Local hospital welcomes first baby of 2023

First baby of the new year born in SLO County is Luca Hermosillo

– Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center welcomed Luca Mattias Hermosillo as the first baby of 2023 born in San Luis Obispo County.

Baby Luca was born on Jan 1, at 10:03 a.m. He weighs 8 Lbs. 1 oz. and is 20 ½ inches in height. Baby Luca was born to parents Migual and Allyson Hermosillo.

