Local hospitals earn top grade in patient safety from the Leapfrog Group

Sierra Vista is one of only 23 hospitals nationwide to receive an “A” rating in every reporting period since 2012

– Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo have both received an “A” grade in the Fall 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing Tenet Health Central Coast’s achievements protecting patients from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections. The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety.

Of particular note is that Sierra Vista has achieved consecutive A’s every reporting period since the ratings first came out in 2012 – only 23 hospitals nationwide have achieved straight A’s in the 20 reporting cycles since 2012.

“This recognition really says that no matter what challenges we face – whether it is a surge from the Covid-19 variants, stresses on workforce availability or challenges with supply chains – our teams keep patient safety as a top priority,” said Mark Lisa, CEO of Tenet Health Central Coast. “It is precisely this commitment to safety that allows and empowers the unique, top-level services we provide, such as the county’s trauma center, the county’s only level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), the region’s only Advanced Thrombectomy-capable center for stroke treatment, the county’s only hospital-based Wound Care Clinic, and more.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

The Hospital Safety Grade is designed to give consumers information they can use to make healthcare decisions for themselves or a loved one. The Leapfrog Group assigns A, B, C, D or F grades to hospitals across the country based on their ability to prevent errors, injuries, accidents and infections.

“Tenet Health Central Coast has made a clear and consistent effort to protect patients from harm,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “Establishing and maintaining systems that optimize patient safety is especially critical during times of crisis. I am grateful to the leadership and workforce of Tenet Health Central Coast for their unwavering dedication to protecting patients.”

To see both hospitals’ full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit www.hospitalsafetygrade.org.

