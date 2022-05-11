Local hospitals earn top grade in patient safety

Twin Cities, Sierra Vista receive ‘A’ grade

– Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo and Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton both received an “A” grade in the Spring 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing Tenet Health Central Coast’s achievements in protecting patients from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections.

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety. It is the 21st consecutive award of an “A” grade for Sierra Vista, which has achieved the safety recognition in every reporting period since the ratings first came out in 2012 – only 22 hospitals nationwide have achieved straight A’s.

“This recognition lets people know that each patient’s safety, as an individual, is of utmost importance, ranging from the youngest in our Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Sierra Vista to the eldest who may have chronic sores being healed in our Wound Clinic at Twin Cities,” said Mark Lisa, CEO of Tenet Health Central Coast. “We take great pride in this honor because it recognizes that we value each patient as a person – someone who is somebody’s friend, neighbor or family member. These A’s are a validation that we are more than just a part of the community, we are a community built on care.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital rating program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

The Hospital Safety Grade is designed to give consumers the information they can use to make healthcare decisions for themselves or a loved one. The Leapfrog Group assigns A, B, C, D, or F grades to hospitals across the country based on their ability to prevent errors, injuries, accidents, and infections.

“Straight As’ for ten years is an incredibly difficult distinction to achieve, and one of which this community should be tremendously proud. Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to protecting patients from preventable harm,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “An ‘A’ Safety Grade is an outstanding achievement, and one that is not possible without a 24/7 effort by the entire health care workforce to protect patients from harm. This community should be proud.”

To see both hospitals’ full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit www.hospitalsafetygrade.org.

