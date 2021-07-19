Local host families wanted for international exchange students

Families needed to host teens from a variety of countries

-International Cultural Exchange Services, in cooperation with local high schools, is looking for families to host boys and girls between the ages of 15 and 18 from a variety of countries.

ICES students are enthusiastic and excited to experience American culture while they practice their English skills. They also love to share their own culture and language with their host families. Host families welcome these students into their family, not as a guest, but as a family member, giving everyone involved a rich cultural experience.

The exchange students come with their own health insurance and spending money to cover personal expenses such as school sports/fees/lunches, clothing, entertainment, cell phone, etc.

Students are selected based on academics and personality. Host families can choose students from a wide variety of backgrounds, countries and personal interests.

To learn more about the benefits of hosting, or to apply to become an ICES host family, contact ICES by email hosting@icesusa.org, by phone 1-800-344-3566, or go to www.icesusa.org.

