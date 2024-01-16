Local leaders to discuss future of Atascadero at upcoming event

State of the City event to be held Feb. 2

– The Atascadero Chamber of Commerce is set to host the State of the City event on Feb. 2, at the Colony Theater from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. The event aims to provide insight into the city’s current status and future prospects.

Atascadero Mayor Heather Moreno will present a comprehensive vision for the city during the event. City Manager Jim Lewis is slated to report on the quality of life, detailing services and investments planned for 2024.

Other guest speakers include Phil Dunsmore, community development manager, and Loreli Cappel addressing “Authentic Atascadero” and the general plan for 2045. Tom Butler, superintendent of AUSD, will discuss preparing students for college and careers. Terrie Banish, director of community services, will address tourism, marketing, and recreation in Atascadero. Josh Cross, president, and CEO of the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce will serve as a host.

President and CEO, Josh Cross, states, “I am inspired by the resilience and collaborative spirit of our community. Atascadero is not just a city; it is a collection of businesses and individuals committed to fostering growth, prosperity, and a thriving community for all.”

The state of the city event offers citizens an opportunity to gain insights into the city’s vision for the future, ensuring Atascadero remains a vibrant community. For more information or to register, visit atascaderochamber.org or call the chamber office at (805) 466-2044.

