Local man celebrating college graduation, engagement

–Julian Henretty, son of Delaney M. Henretty and Lisa B. Muscari of Paso Robles, and grandson of Mrs. Patricia Muscari of Carson City, Nevada, and Mr. and Mrs. Dennis and Louise Henretty of Joshua Tree, Calif., will be graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology, summa cum laud, from Vanguard University in Costa Mesa, Calif. on May 7, 2021. He has also announced his recent engagement to Ms. Starla Delamarter, daughter of Ms. Leah Dove of Independence, Kansas.

Julian was awarded Vanguard University’s prestigious Biology Student of the Year award on April 22, 2021. This award is given each year to recognize and honor Vanguard’s highest achieving student and is presented to the graduate who excel in academics, service, and leadership. Julian demonstrated this academic excellence in all of his science courses and undergraduate research. He also played an active role in public service to both the college and larger community and upheld the university’s high moral standards.

