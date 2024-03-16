Local museum seeking memorabilia from WWII Philippines conflict

– The Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum is appealing to the public for assistance in gathering artifacts, photos, and stories related to the Philippines conflict during World War II.

The museum is in the process of curating a special exhibit titled “WWII in the Philippines: Remembering Bataan and Corregidor,” scheduled to debut at the annual San Luis Obispo Memorial Day Ceremony on May 31. The exhibit aims to pay homage to the bravery and sacrifice of both Filipino and American individuals who defended democracy against the Japanese invasion of the Philippines during the war, particularly those hailing from the Central Coast of California.

Following the attacks on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, Japanese forces targeted U.S. airfields on Luzon, igniting widespread volunteerism among Filipinos to support the defense efforts. Many underwent training at local bases such as Camp Cooke (now Vandenberg Space Force Base), Camp Roberts, and Camp San Luis Obispo.

The museum, situated at 801 Grand Avenue, Suite 102, in San Luis Obispo, urges individuals possessing relevant artifacts, photos, or stories to consider donating them to the Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum. Donations are not limited to physical items; the museum also welcomes written accounts, audio recordings, or videos recounting personal experiences during WWII in the Philippines.

For those interested in contributing, a donation form must be completed, accessible either through the museum’s website or in-person during regular operating hours, which are Wednesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Entrance to the museum is located at the back of the brick building, adjacent to the SLO County Veterans Services office.

All items donated require a donation form to be completed, which can be completed in person or accessed online: https://vetmuseum.org/about/donate-items/

Further information about the museum can be obtained by visiting www.vetmuseum.org/getinvolved or by reaching out via email at ccvmm.programs@gmail.com.

The museum emphasizes that only donated items will be accepted and that it cannot accommodate loan requests.

For inquiries or to schedule a donation drop-off, individuals are encouraged to contact the museum via email at ccvmm.programs@gmail.com.

