Local non-profit welcomes new board members

– The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County has announced the addition of two new members, Thomas J. Sherman and Shelly Higginbotham, to its board of directors. The appointments coincide with the foundation’s unveiling of a comprehensive five-year strategic plan.

“We are honored these deeply knowledgeable and respected individuals have committed to joining the foundation’s board,” says Heidi McPherson, CEO of The Community Foundation. “Their wealth of experience and insight will support our mission to inspire philanthropy and serves as a catalyst and connector for community impact.”

Thomas J. Sherman

Thomas Sherman renews his association with the board, having previously served from 2014 to 2019. Retired after almost three years as the executive director of the San Luis Obispo County Housing Trust Fund, Sherman boasts 43 years of combined experience as a community banking executive and commercial lender in the county. Throughout his career, he was associated with local community banks such as Mid-State Bank, First Bank of San Luis Obispo, Coast National Bank, Founders Community Bank, and Premier Valley Bank.

Sherman, a graduate of California Polytechnic State University, has actively contributed to numerous non-profit organizations in the county, including the Women’s Shelter program, the Women’s Shelter Endowment Trust, the Friendship School Handicapped Adult program, the Housing Authority of San Luis Obispo, Wilshire Health and Community Services, and The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County.

Shelly Higginbotham

Shelly Higginbotham, with an extensive background in community service, assumes a vital role on the board. Her commitment is evident through years of volunteer service, including involvement in grants and donor engagement committees, as well as the Women’s Legacy Fund held at The Community Foundation.

Higginbotham’s community engagement extends to the San Luis Obispo Child Development Center, the 5 Cities Homeless Coalition (former board president and member), the League of Women Voters of SLO, the French Hospital Foundation Board, and People’s Self Help Housing (current board chair). With six years on the Pismo Beach City Council, including a term as mayor, she brings invaluable experience in governance and community advocacy.

The foundation also announces leadership transitions for 2024, with Kath Tompkins appointed as the incoming board chair and Rick Williams assuming the role of vice chair. The full board of directors can be viewed at https://www.cfsloco.org/about-us/board-of-directors/.

